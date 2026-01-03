Youth dies under mysterious circumstances in de-addiction centre in Varanasi

A young man died under suspicious circumstances on Friday in a Nasha Mukti Kendra (de-addiction centre) in Buddha City Colony (Parshurampur), under the Sarnath police station area, police said. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. For representation only

According to the family, Aditya Goswami, 27, a resident of Shivpur area, was addicted to alcohol and marijuana. Due to his addiction, he had attacked and physically assaulted his mother, Pratibha Goswami, on December 4. Following this incident, his mother admitted him to the de-addiction centre in Sarnath on December 27.

Pratibha Goswami said she received a call from the centre on Friday morning informing her that Aditya had suffered a heart attack and his condition was serious. About two hours later, she received the news that Aditya had died. However, she noticed deep marks of assault and beating all over the deceased’s body.

Meanwhile, officials of the centre refuted the allegations. They claimed that Aditya had tried to escape on December 29 by locking everyone in a room and jumping from the roof, which resulted in injuries below his eyes and on his legs. He was undergoing treatment for these injuries.

On Friday morning, they said Aditya took a bath at 7:30 am and went to sleep on his bed. When Tribhuvan Singh went to ask him about breakfast, Aditya did not respond. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Mavaiya, where doctors declared him dead.

Station house officer of Sarnath, Pankaj Kumar Tripathi, said that based on the complaint, a case has been filed, and the situation will become clear after the post-mortem report is received. The centre has been operating in the Sarnath area for the past two years.