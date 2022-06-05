Youth pledge to make PM’s adarsh village Nagepur green
On the eve of World Environment Day, around 200 local people, including youths, men and women, on Sunday planted saplings on the banks of a pond in the village of Nagepur here. The village was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY).
Under the joint aegis of Lok Samiti, Vishwa Jyoti Jan Sanchar Samiti and Asha Trust, hundreds of youths took out a public awareness rally in the village and appealed to the locals to plant more and more saplings for environmental protection.
They carried placards with messages like ‘water is life, protect it’, ‘stop defecating in the open’, etc.
A large number of young women and girls also participated in the rally. They also planted trees and told people to save trees and plant more trees.
Everyone took a pledge to keep the village green. Nagepur village head Mukesh Kumar said that in the upcoming monsoon, a public awareness campaign will be launched in the village for environmental protection. All the youth took the responsibility of planting and saving trees in their own house, village’s public places and roadside.
Praveen, a social worker, said that due to the lack of a sufficient number of trees, pollution was spreading, which was a cause of many diseases.
Social worker Nandlal Master, Panchmukhi, Shivkumar, Rambachan, Madhubala, Satchidanand, Paramtosh Vishwakarma, Vinod, Shyamsundar, Rekha Yadav, Dr Jaiprakash Pal, Panchmukhi, Anita, Asha, Father Praveen, Ajay were also involved in the programme.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics