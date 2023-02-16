Youth shot at in Prayagraj’s Phaphamau, stable in hospital

An 18-year-old was shot at by miscreants in the trans-Ganga Shantipuram area under the Phaphamau police station, on Thursday. The youth received a bullet wound to his chest and was admitted to SRN Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against two named and one other person on the complaint of the youth’s family and efforts were on to arrest the culprits, police said.

Manish Sahu, 18, a resident of Gaddopur area, is a Class 11 student. On Thursday afternoon, Manish had gone to a coaching class. He was returning home on his bike and had reached near a school in Shantipuram area when three miscreants on a bike waylaid him. One of them whipped out a firearm and fired at Manish from close range. Manish received the bullet in his chest and collapsed. The assailants fled when locals rushed to the spot on hearing the gunshot.

The Phaphamau police reached the spot and admitted Manish to hospital. Manish’s kin alleged that one Akhtar and his two accomplices were involved in the attack.

SHO of Phaphamau police station, Ashish Singh, said an FIR has been registered against two named and an unidentified person in this connection on the complaint of Manish’s kin. Efforts were on to trace the miscreants, he added.