Zirakpur: Five men who robbed Sudan national in auto arrested

Police have arrested five members of an auto-rickshaw gang who were allegedly involved in robbing a foreign student after assaulting him in Zirakpur on August 22.

The accused were identified as Biru, Bunty Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar, Lakhveer Singh, alias Billu, and Baldev Raj, alias Deba, all from Patiala. They will be produced before a court on Monday.

The police said that the accused are members of a gang that move around in an auto-rickshaw, posing as passengers, and rob people.

In his complaint, Sudan national Salahuddin Bashir Khair Syed had told the police that he is a BTech student in a private college in Banur. He said that on August 22, he was going to Delhi and had taken a shared auto-rickshaw from Banur to Zirakpur.

When the taxi reached the Airport light-point, the occupants told him that he was dealing in drugs and they would hand him over to the police. Salahuddin realised that the men were planning to rob him and jumped out, but the robbers stopped the three-wheeler and started beating him. They later fled with his purse containing his passport, ₹10,000 cash, mobile phone, visa and other belongings, said the police. A case was registered.

The police said that a stolen passport of the Republic of Sudan was recovered, along with a mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used by the accused. The money that was snatched was spent by them, the police added.