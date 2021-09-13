ZP to convert 5 primary health centres into district hospitals, trauma care units

PUNE The Zilla Parishad’s health department has put forward a proposal to develop five primary health centres into district hospitals and trauma care centres at five different talukas.

The five primary health care centres are in Mulshi taluka’s Pirungut village; Bhor taluka’s Nasrapur village; Junnar taluka’s Narayangaon village; and two in Khed taluka - Pait village and Dehane village.

The project has been approved by the district planning committee headed by the deputy CM and also by the Zilla Parishad general body meet on August 23.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said, “We will soon send the proposal for approval. As of now we have a trauma care centre at Manchar, Chandoli, Tavat, Bhigwan and Aundh district hospital. A district hospital is 30 beds and a trauma care centre would be 10-20 beds depending on the requirement. We have already got approval for a 50-bed trauma care centre in Vadgaon Maval in Maval taluka. We will send the proposal for these five also. The demand to turn these primary health centres was made by public representatives from these areas. These projects will reduce the dependence on city health infrastructure for emergency cases.”

The proposal will now go for approval to the deputy director of health service Pune division, and the state government.