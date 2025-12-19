Zubeen Garg death: Probe ongoing, no foul play suspected yet, says Singapore police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday reiterated that it does not suspect any foul play in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, even as investigations continue under Singapore’s Coroners Act, 2010. Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. (ANI photo)

In an official statement issued by its Public Affairs Department, the SPF said it was aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Garg’s death, as well as reports in sections of the Indian media claiming that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in India has charged four persons with murder.

“The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Zubeen Garg,” the statement said.

The Singapore Police clarified that upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). According to the SPF, the CI has been scheduled for January and February 2026.

Also Read: FIR filed against Assam MLA for sharing unverified chargesheet details in Zubeen Garg case

A Coroner’s Inquiry in Singapore is a judicial fact-finding process led by the Coroner to

establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings are made public upon conclusion.

This is the second time the SPF has publicly clarified its position on the case.

In a similar statement issued on October 17, the police had said that preliminary investigations did not indicate any foul play and that the probe could take three months or more to complete.

At the time, the SPF had also said it submitted its preliminary findings, along with Garg’s autopsy report, to the High Commission of India in Singapore on October 1.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Following his death, the Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested seven individuals, including the late singer’s brother, on charges of murder.

The Assam government subsequently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the CID to probe the matter. The SIT later visited Singapore and submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet before a court on December 12.

In its latest statement, the Singapore Police urged restraint, asking the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information while legal processes in both countries are underway.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved,” the statement said.