FIR filed against Assam MLA for sharing unverified chargesheet details in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati: The special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the alleged murder of singer Zubeen Garg, on Thursday filed a first information report (FIR) against Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly circulating unverified details of the chargesheet in the case on social media platforms. Zubeen Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. (Representative photo)

The SIT had submitted the voluminous chargesheet, containing over 3,000 pages and more than 8,500 other documents detailing the interrogation of over 300 witnesses, evidence and forensic reports, in a Guwahati court on December 12.

Gogoi, who represents the Sivasagar constituency, had on Wednesday shared some details of the charges levied against the seven accused online, claiming they were part of the chargesheet submitted in court.

Several news outlets carried reports on these details.

“One of our officers, Rosie Kalita, has filed the FIR,” special director general of police (CID) MP Gupta, who is also the head of the nine-member SIT, said.

Details of the FIR, filed with the crime branch, were not immediately available.

Gupta said that of the seven accused, four — Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and the musician’s bandmates Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

“Sharma has also been booked for criminal breach of trust; Shyamkanu for extortion, cheating and destruction of evidence; Goswami for criminal breach of trust; and Amritprava for destruction of evidence,” Gupta added.

Gupta said Zubeen’s cousin and police officer, Sanipon Garg, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the late singer’s two security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who are accused of mishandling Zubeen’s money, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Zubeen Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone there to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF), which was organised by Mahanta.