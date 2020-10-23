e-paper
Home / Cities / Over 14,000 devotees throng Mansa Devi temple on 6th day of Navaratras

Over 14,000 devotees throng Mansa Devi temple on 6th day of Navaratras

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Mansa Devi temple on Thursday witnessed over 14,000 devotees on the sixth day of Ashwin Navaratras and Rs 11.56 lakh as donation.

Till date, 54,645 devotees have visited the temple and over Rs 68.4 lakh has been donated in cash.

As per the information shared by Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, on Thursday, 14,600 devotees visited the temple, while 1,860 paid obeisance at Kalka temple. Over Rs 14.4 lakh cash, 325 gram silver and 5.9 gram gold were donated, they added.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the board has decided to give tokens to devotees to offer prayers at the temple through their website. The limit was kept at 11,000 tokens per day, however, except on two days, the number of devotees had crossed 11,000.

The number of devotees was 16,106 on the first day of Navratras, over 18,000 on the second day, and more than 10,000 on the third.

It declined to just above 9,000 on October 21, and again crossed the 14,000 mark on the sixth day.

