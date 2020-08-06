e-paper
Overgrown trees leave residents concerned in southern sectors

Residents of southern sectors say this is again an example of “step-brotherly treatment”

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:59 IST
Rajanbir Singh
In Sector 46-A, there are many vacant plots having large trees
In Sector 46-A, there are many vacant plots having large trees
         

Unpruned trees in some southern sectors have left the residents concerned for their safety. Residents say trees aren’t being pruned and branches in some cases have touched the electricity supply lines, a perfect recipe for mishaps during the monsoons.

Residents of southern sectors say this is again an example of “step-brotherly treatment”. President of the Sector 44-B resident welfare association (RWA) Swadesh Talwar said, “We had been asking the municipal corporation (MC) for months to prune a tree as there is a pipe with wires going through it which has now sunk into the trunk of the tree. The residents here are fearful that it may lead to electrocution.”

In Sector 46-A, there are many vacant plots having large trees. Sector’s RWA president Rajinder Garg said, “The trees have become so thick that the streetlights aren’t effective anymore. We have complained to the MC numerous times but our complaints are not addressed.”

Vice-president of the Sector 49 RWA Jatinder Mehta said pruning happen only after residents complain or approach the higher officials of the MC. “Pruning of trees should be a regular process in all sectors. Nowadays, MC acts only when there is a complaint.”

Pruning of trees within the sectors is done by the horticulture department of the MC. Officials say pruning works are put on hold during monsoons except for if there is an emergency. “We are receiving a few complaints, pruning will resume in September,” officials said. He said due to shortage of labour and the lockdown, pruning work couldn’t be carried out completely.

