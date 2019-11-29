cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:02 IST

PUNE: Owls are important not just for biodiversity but also for how they affect people and their lives. Owls have kept agricultural land rodent free and have kept the rodent population in control, said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forests, Maharashtra.

Addressing the 6th World Owl Conference at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday, Kakodkar said, “There is more to bio-diversity than protecting tigers. Our research has become more tiger centric and people don’t think beyond this charismatic animal but we have species like Owls who have their own place in the biodiversity and this conference is a platform to reach out to people.”

He noted that Owl species are on the schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, giving them the highest level of protection.

“The forest owl was thought to be extinct but in the late ‘90s, it was found in the Toranmal forest in Dhule by enivronmentalists Dr Girish Jathar and Farah Ishtiaq who started a whole new research which was further taken ahead by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). Later this Owl was also spotted in Melghat forests and also close to Mumbai in Tansa. The thing was we were not really looking at owls then but now owls are also an important part of studies worldwide. This conference is to increase the study and focus on making students exposed to the owl and its habitat. They will realise there are more species than the tiger which is glamorous to research and study,” he said.

SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, James Duncan, Director Discover Owls, Canada, Dr Satish Pande, Ela Foundation and researcher Yosef Reuven were among the prominent speakers at the conference.