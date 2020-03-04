Owner of logistics company duped of ₹1.15 crore

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:41 IST

Gurugram: The owner of a logistics company in DLF Phase 2 was allegedly duped of ₹1.15 crore by at least four employees, including the director, of another company based in Narsinghpur village, the police said on Wednesday. The logistics company allegedly used to transport the home hardware products manufactured by the suspects’ company.

According to the police, the complainant and the suspects worked together from 2015 to 2019. In 2017, they allegedly brokered a deal and the complainant’s company was asked to transport the products of the suspects’ company.

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant alleged that once the transportation began, the suspects put the payments to his company on hold. “The accused persons took me (the complainant) in their good faith and then started to hold the payments purposely. In 2019, the outstanding amount on the accused company reached to a figure of ₹1.15 crore,” the complainant added.

The police said that when he contacted the suspects regarding the payment, they refused to give him the money. The complainant further alleged that they forged the bills and other documents in order to prove that there was no payment to be made.

The complainant also alleged that the director of the suspects’ company threatened him of dire consequences when he repeatedly asked for the payment.

“The accused company is habitual of preparing forged invoices, and using fake signature and bogus financial statements to cause loss to the complainant and various other companies,” the complainant said in the FIR. He said that the suspects also asked other companies to not do business with him.

Bhartender Kumar, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467 (forgery of a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday.