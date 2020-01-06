PA to MLA Talwar dies in road mishap in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:42 IST

In a horrific accident, the personal assistant (PA) to Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar died after his body was pierced by shards of glass as his motorcycle crashed into a rickshaw carrying a glass sheet near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road late on Sunday.

Lovely Bhatia, 35, of Mali Gunj Chowk, was returning home from a relative’s house on his motorcycle when it hit a rickshaw loaded with a sofa, a chair and a huge glass sheet which came out of a service lane.

Ripsy Bagga, Bhatia’s cousin, said, “Lovely failed to notice the glass sheet because of the darkness and drizzle, rammed into it, and fell on the road as shards pierced his body.”

“The rickshaw was overloaded with the glass sheet balanced precariously, extending four feet behind the rickshaw. Bhatia could not see it and crashed into it. He was declared dead in hospital,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh from the Moti Nagar police station.

Rickshaw puller, employer booked

The ASI said the police have booked the rickshaw puller and his employer for causing death due to negligence.

The police handed over the body to the family after conducting postmortem at the civil hospital, following which the family paid the last rites of the victim. MLA Sanjay Talwar along with other Congress leaders attended the funeral.

Talwar said, “Overloading is a big issue in the city. He said that the police should take stern action against those who overload vehicles.”

Lovely was the lone breadwinner for the family and was working as PA to Talwar since the 2017 assembly elections. He is survived by his ailing elderly parents, wife and five-year-old daughter. Owing to poor financial condition, Lovely had started a clothing business four months ago. Talwar promised to take care of his family.