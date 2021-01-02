e-paper
Paan seller, widow from Yamunanagar bag 'best house construction' award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Paan seller, widow from Yamunanagar bag ‘best house construction’ award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:13 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri awarded the ‘best construction award’ under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to two residents of Yamunanagar on Friday.

The awardees were joined by local DC Mukul Kumar, MC commissioner Dharamvir Singh, city planning officer Vipin Gupta and other official, at the mini secretariat.

During the videoconference, PM Modi talked about the scheme that started in June 2015 and the number of beneficiaries from poor and middle-class urban families.

The beneficiaries selected for the award are Jagdish, who sells paan and tobacco products, and Rani, a widow, both residents of Buria village in Jagadhri area.

Jagdish, 43, said he is a father of two and lives with his parents. He said that he had a kutcha house whose ceilings leaked during rainy season, but after applying for the scheme, he received ₹2.5 lakh from the MC.

Rani, who is in her 50s, is a widow and also used to live in a temporary shelter with her two sons and a daughter.

Gupta said under the scheme, each beneficiary is given a grant of ₹2.5 lakh to build his/her house.

“Both the awardees were given the amount in three instalments and they managed to build best houses with this government grant,” he added.

