Home / Cities / Paedophile out on bail arrested for sex assault on minor step-daughter

Paedophile out on bail arrested for sex assault on minor step-daughter

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A man who had been arrested for sexual assault of a minor step-daughter, and who is out on bail, has now been arrested for the sexual assault of her 11-year-old sister by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police on Tuesday.

“He has been arrested and remanded to police custody,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehu road police station.

The 40-year-old man was first arrested in 2014 when his first victim was still a minor.

He spent two years in jail for sexual assault, before he was granted bail in 2016.

After his release, he resumed living with the family. The mother of the children begs for a living.

The latest incident came to light after the minor confided in her mother that her father was forcefully touching her inappropriately. She also said that he hit her if she resisted, according to the complaint.

The complaint was lodged by a health official of the Dehu road Cantonment hospital.

A case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at Dehu road police station.

