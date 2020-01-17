Painter found dead, hunt on for man who lent him ₹9,000

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:36 IST

Police have initiated a murder probe after a 32-year-old painter was found dead in Bardeke village, Jagraon, on Thursday night.

Shocked passers-by spotted some stray dogs tearing apart the body and informed the police.

Following investigation, police identified the victim as Vipan Kumar, 32, who hailed from Bihar, and was currently living with his family on Disposal Road, Jagraon.

Police said their prime suspect was Harinder Singh, a resident of Bardeke, who may have killed Vipan as he owed him ₹9,000.

SUSPECT CALLED VICTIM HOME ON JANUARY 15

“Vipan had left home on his motorcycle on Wednesday night after Harinder summoned him for a paint job at his house. However, he never returned. Worried, his wife Reena lodged a missing person report with the police,” said ASI Balwinder Singh from Jagraon City police station.

He added that on Thursday night they received an alert about a body lying near Bardeke bridge. “We identified the deceased and informed his wife, before sending the body to the local civil hospital for autopsy,” the ASI said, adding that it was not immediately clear how Vipan died.

“The cause of death will become clear on receiving the autopsy report,” the ASI said.

Meanwhile, Harinder is missing since the body was found.

Preliminary investigation, the ASI said, had revealed that Harinder called Vipan home, served him alcohol, and is suspected to have murdered him before dumping the body near the bridge.

He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.