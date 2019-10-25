e-paper
Pak PM to lay foundation of Guru Nanak varsity on Oct 28

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:54 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on October 28 at Nankana Sahib, ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Imran Khan will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11 am on Monday.

All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib, which will see the Punjab chief minister, other provincial and federal ministers and foreign ambassadors in attendance.

Interior Minister Aijaz Ahmed Shah will also be present on the occasion.

On Thursday, officials from Pakistan and India signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Imran will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:54 IST

