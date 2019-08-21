Pak proposes Sikh gallery at Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur

cities

Information and culture secretary of Pakistan’s Punjab province Raja Jahangir has asked different departments to give within a week an outline of the preparations for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations in November, media reports said.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the Pakistan Punjab government is keen on encouraging religious tourism and sees the occasion as the perfect opportunity to attract Sikh pilgrims from India and abroad.

At the meeting attended by senior officials of several departments, a suggestion was forwarded to set up a temporary art gallery at Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur mapping the pictorial journey of all the sacred places of Sikhs in Pakistan. Officials said books written on Sikhism and its scared places could be displayed in the exhibition.

There were also proposals for ticketed musical and theatre events at Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur. The Lahore Museum, it was suggested, could put on display a special exhibition featuring Sikh artworks and culture.

Chandigarh Punjab tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday met Union tourism minister Prahlad Patel in New Delhi and demanded a financial aid of ₹100 crore for the of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak on a grand scale.

Channi informed the Union minister that celebrations would see “Nanak Naam Leva Sangat” from all corners of the globe. He also appealed to the Union minister to immediately release ₹2,145 crore (as per a proposal sent by the Punjab government) for the development of Sultanpur Lodhi. Channi also took up the issue of expediting the release of central assistance under the “Swadesh Darshan” scheme.

