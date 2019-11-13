Pakistan Punjab governor, minister visit exhibition of sacred trees at Nankana Sahib

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:57 IST

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and federal minister of religious affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri were prominent among visitors at an exhibition of sacred trees of Sikhism, curated by retired IAS officer DS Jaspal, at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. The exhibition coincides with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Appreciating the role of the exhibition in highlighting sacred trees, governor Sarwar suggested that Jaspal prepare a landscape plan for Kartarpur Sahib, focusing on species native to the region. He said Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has directed implementing agencies to fill vacant areas in Kartarpur with native species and strictly enforce organic farming.

The permanent exhibition, which is in the parikrama (circumambulation) of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, is based on images from the book, Tryst with Trees - Punjab’s Sacred Heritage. The book has documented with photos, 58 Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan that are named after 19 species of trees such as Gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot; Gurdwara Nim Sahib; Gurdwara Tahli Sahib; Gurdwara Ritha Sahib; Gurdwara Amb Sahib; Gurdwara Imli Sahib; Gurdwara Pipli Sahib; Gurdwara Jand Sahib; and Gurdwara Phalahi Sahib.

Qadri said that the Pakistan Government is developing a Baba Nanak Reserve Forest in Nankana Sahib, which was a dense forest during the time of Guru Nanak where he spent several days in meditation and prayer.