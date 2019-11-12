e-paper
Pakistan Sikh community celebrates as minister says Kartarpur Corridor paves way for peace in region

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Sikh community on Tuesday observed the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with the main ceremony being held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.

Interior minister Ejaz Shah joined a large number of Sikh pilgrims at the shrine.

Addressing the ceremony, Shah said that the Kartarpur Corridor, the 4.5 km-long border corridor between Pakistan and India that connects the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a gift from the Imran Khan government for the community, paving the way for peace and friendship in region.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

The minister said that Pakistan will to look after holy places of minorities, including the Sikh community’s.

Radio Pakistan reported that Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, which was launched by the two sides on November 9, has rejuvenated the Sikh community. Buzdar added that Guru Nanak was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

