e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: 11 accused are Covid positive

Palghar lynching case: 11 accused are Covid positive

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:36 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Eleven people accused in the Palghar lynching case, who have been lodged at Wada police station, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

“The samples of six other accused in the case had also been collected on June 11. But their results came negative. All the 11 accused are now admitted to the Covid Care Hospital at Posheri in Wada, but we will be shifting them to the prisoners’ isolation ward of the Rural Hospital, Palghar, as the Wada centre is reserved for those in the essential services staff who contract the virus,” said Dr Vanere.

More than 150 villagers arrested for lynching two sadhus and their driver on April 16 in Gadchinchale have been lodged at Wada, Dahanu, Kasa, Vikramgadh, Talasari and other police stations to avoid overcrowding. Last month, one of the accused lodged at the Dahanu jail had also tested positive, taking the total number of Covid-positive accused in the case to 12.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in Palghar district have now surged to 2,018. The death toll stands at 68 deaths, with the most number of death (60) having been reported from areas under the Vasai-Virar corporation, followed by Vasai Rural (five) and Palghar taluka (three), an official from the Palghar district information office(DIO) Palghar said.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In