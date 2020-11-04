e-paper
Palghar lynching case: 4 accused granted bail by Thane court

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:22 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

The Thane special sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to four accused in the Palghar lynching case. Nilesh Jadhav, his brother Manoj Jadhav, their father Laxman Ramji Jadhav, and Tukaram Rupji Jadhav were granted bail by Judge PP Jadhav, on a personal bond of ₹15,000 each, with surety. Meanwhile, the bail hearing of the 62 other accused will be heard by the Thane court on November 26.

The state criminal investigation department (CID) had named 208 new accused in the April 16 lynching case in which three people were killed. As of now, 366 accused have been arrested in the case, 11 juveniles.

Five months after Gaurav Singh, former superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, was sent on compulsory leave by state home minister Anil Deshmukh following the lynching incident, he has now been posted as a superintendent of the Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, by the state home ministry.

The state government in a reply to the Supreme Court, regarding a petition seeking to hand over the case to a Central agency, had last Wednesday, mentioned that no dereliction of duty was found on Singh’s part and thus was given a clean chit.

