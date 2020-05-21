e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tehsildar filmed kicking migrant in Palghar; minister orders probe

Tehsildar filmed kicking migrant in Palghar; minister orders probe

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The tehsildar of Palghar, Sunil Shinde, is under investigation after a video clip was shared on social media of him kicking and abusing a migrant worker on Wednesday afternoon. State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has ordered a probe into the incident.

Around 5,200 migrants had assembled at the Aryan Grounds to collect their tokens to board the three trains scheduled to depart from Palghar to north India.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Shinde is seen kicking and abusing a migrant who asked him for a token.

Responding to the incident, Thorat said the state government has taken serious note of what happened and a probe has been ordered. Kailash Shinde, Palghar district collector, said, “The probe by the sub-divisional magistrate has been ordered. He will look into all facts, allegations, and circumstances in which the incident occurred. A course of action will be decided after the report is submitted.

With inputs from Surendra P Gangan

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In