Pall of gloom descends on deceased jawan’s village in Agra

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:57 IST

AGRA A pall of gloom descended on the Pura Bhadauria village in Bah tehsil of Agra after Indian Army jawan Santosh Kumar Bhadoria’s body was brought to the district on Monday.

Tributes were paid with full state honours to Bhadoria when his body was brought to the Air Force station at Kheria (Agra). From there, it was taken to his village for cremation.

The jawan had lost his life in an IED blast in Akhnoor, near the Line of Control. The incident took place when the army team was on routine patrol duty in Pallanwalla area in Akhnoor sector.

Besides Army officials, district magistrate of Agra NG Ravi Kumar, SSP (Agra) Babloo Kumar, ADM (city) Prabha Kant Awasthi, SP (city) Rohan Boitre Pramod offered floral tribute to the departed soul.

The jawan, Santosh Kumar Bhadoria, 39, is survived by his wife Vimla Devi 35, daughters Deeksha, 17, and Priya, 14, and son Abhay Pratap, 12. He had lost his mother and father, but was brought up by his brothers Lalji and Sinesh, farmers in the village.

Bhadoria had joined the Army in 1997.

CM pays tribute to jawan, announces ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Bhadoria.

Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s wife. He also announced a state government job for one of the family members of the deceased. Input from agency