Panchayati Raj Diwas: Ludhiana administration hails villagers’ efforts to fight Covid-19

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:41 IST

On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, the district administration on Friday lauded the efforts of village panchayats that have blocked the entry points of their villages for the safety of residents.

The administration’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference with different gram panchayats across the country, said that coronavirus crisis has taught the citizens to be self-sufficient.

‘60% VILLAGES HAVE BANNED THE ENTRY OF OUTSIDERS’

As per the district officials, around 60% villages have banned the entry of outsiders by installing checkposts at the entry points and villagers are guarding the same day and night. Further, efforts are on to provide ration to the needy at village-level only.

In-line with the efforts of panchayats, the district administration urged the city residents to follow the footsteps of the former and stay inside their homes during the ongoing lockdown.

“Panchayati Raj Diwas is observed to make the gram panchayats aware about their rights and other responsibilities, but this time, the villagers are leading the way in the fight against coronavirus,” the attendees said.

At Baddowal village, the youth can be seen guarding the entry/exit points ever since the lockdown was imposed. Visitors are being stopped at the checkpoints and provided hand sanitisers by the volunteers. Village panch, who is leading the youth, said, “People vote for the panchayats for the benefit and development of their villages, that is why, it becomes the duty of the panchayats to work for the betterment of residents.” He also said that checkpoints are set up from early morning till late evening everyday and villagers are deployed there in shifts, adding that registration numbers and details of all vehicles crossing the checkpoints are also noted down. “No outsider is allowed to enter the village and only the outer roads can be used to move ahead to the neighbouring villages,” the panch said.

‘RATION DISTRIBUTION BY GURDWARA’

Similar arrangements have been made at the checkpoints established at the entry points of Gill village. Sarpanch Harpreet Singh Mika Gill said the outsiders are allowed to enter the village only for purchasing medicines from a medical store located in the area and for visiting banks. “If the residents need any essential item such as milk, they call up the supplier and collect the supply at the entry point only,” he said. Besides, five dairy units of the village have been facilitated to sell milk. They supply their produce to the outsiders only at the entry points by maintaining optimum distance, the village head said, adding that ration is also distributed among the needy by the panchayat and gurdwara management committee of the village. The people’s representative also said that sanitisers and protective gear have been provided to the residents guarding the checkposts.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal appreciated the efforts of the gram panchayats and appealed to the residents of other villages to enforce self-lockdown in interest of the society. He also urged the city residents to stay indoors and follow the guidelines given by the state government.