Panchayats across Bihar to buy hygiene items in bulk

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:35 IST

PATNA: The panchayati raj department has decided to spend a sum of Rs 170 crore on purchase of masks and soaps in bulk for distributing in rural areas across the state, by utilising funds recommended by the state’s fifth finance commission.

The move came following the state government’s decision to provide four masks and one soap bar to each family in all 8,386 gram panchayats.

Principal secretary at panchayati raj department Amrit Lal Meena said the distribution of masks and soaps to families under gram panchayats would be rolled out in next 15 days.

On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed to provide masks and soaps to rural families as a part of the government’s new focus on containing the spread of the virus in rural parts of Bihar amid the inflow of migrants from other states.

The panchayati raj department has issued a detailed order which says that an amount of Rs 100 -- Rs 20 for a soap bar, Rs 80 for four masks -- would be spent on each family’s hygiene.

“ We will spend nearly Rs 136 crore in purchasing masks for 1.70 crore families in rural Bihar and another Rs 34 crore on soaps. Each panchayat will spend Rs 3 lakh for the purchases. One family will get one big soap bar or small bars in multiple pieces costing not more Rs 20,” said Meena.

He said there would be no purchases of mask from the open market as all items would be requisitioned from self help groups(SHGs) under Jeevika programme, state Khadi board or locally stitched in a bid to generate employment and also pump up rural economy. “ Our objective is pump up the rural economy by generating more employment and also bringing in a behavioural change among rural populace so that they start wearing masks as a precaution for containing the spread of the virus,” said the principal secretary, panchayati raj.

Meena added that the SHGs and state Khadi board have already been making masks in bulk and the orders would increase for higher supply to the villages.

Earlier, the state government had given permission to panchayat representatives to buy soaps and other hygiene items, including sanitisers.

Sources said the state panchayat raj institutions have having adequate funds against the grants approved as per recommendation of the fifth finance commission. Each gram panchayat has Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh at their disposal, he said.