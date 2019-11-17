Panchkula man dies after falling into pit

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:50 IST

An FIR has been registered against the public health engineering department for negligence

Body of 53-year-old man identified as Tarsem Gupta, a resident of Sector 16, was found in a cemented pit here on Saturday.

Police said Gupta, who used to work as a distributor for Aggarwal Sabha and its related institutions, had gone out around 8pm on Friday but did not return.

After failing to find him, his family had filed a missing person’s report with the police.

It was on Saturday around 11am that a passerby found a man lying in a cemented pit.

Police were alerted and a team from Sector 16 police post rushed to the spot.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Des Raj said they recognised Gupta from the photo submitted by his family.

“The pit, besides a tertiary water-supply point, had an iron rod, some bricks and stones in it. Our initial probe suggested that Gupta fell into the pit due to darkness,” he added.

The ASI said a forensic team was called to collect samples and another team from Sector-19 crime branch also reached the spot for investigation.

Gupta’s family, meanwhile, has accused the department concerned of leaving the cemented pit open and not maintaining it, thus creating a risk of life for pedestrians.

Based on the family’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the public health engineering department under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station.