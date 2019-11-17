e-paper
Panchkula man dies after falling into pit

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Tarsem Gupta, the victim
Tarsem Gupta, the victim(HT photo)
         

An FIR has been registered against the public health engineering department for negligence

Body of 53-year-old man identified as Tarsem Gupta, a resident of Sector 16, was found in a cemented pit here on Saturday.

Police said Gupta, who used to work as a distributor for Aggarwal Sabha and its related institutions, had gone out around 8pm on Friday but did not return.

After failing to find him, his family had filed a missing person’s report with the police.

It was on Saturday around 11am that a passerby found a man lying in a cemented pit.

Police were alerted and a team from Sector 16 police post rushed to the spot.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Des Raj said they recognised Gupta from the photo submitted by his family.

“The pit, besides a tertiary water-supply point, had an iron rod, some bricks and stones in it. Our initial probe suggested that Gupta fell into the pit due to darkness,” he added.

The ASI said a forensic team was called to collect samples and another team from Sector-19 crime branch also reached the spot for investigation.

Gupta’s family, meanwhile, has accused the department concerned of leaving the cemented pit open and not maintaining it, thus creating a risk of life for pedestrians.

Based on the family’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the public health engineering department under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station.

