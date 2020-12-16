e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panchkula MC elections: BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal files nomination papers for mayoral seat

Panchkula MC elections: BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal files nomination papers for mayoral seat

ongress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia will file her nomination papers on Wednesday

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal (centre) along with MLA Gian Chand Gupta (left) and others on their way to file the former’s nomination papers in Panchkula on Tuesday.
BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal (centre) along with MLA Gian Chand Gupta (left) and others on their way to file the former’s nomination papers in Panchkula on Tuesday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate, Kulbhushan Goyal, filed his nomination papers at the DC office here on Tuesday for the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for December 27.

On Day 4 of nominations, 32 candidates filed their papers. Goyal’s wife Anju filed her papers as a covering candidate.

Before filing his papers, Goyal along with Gian Chand Gupta and other party leaders held a havan at their party office in Panchkula.

Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia will file her nomination papers on Wednesday.

30 candidates file papers for councillor

From ward 3, Benu Rav filed the papers; from ward 6 Parveen Pohal and Manish filed their papers.

Parveen Kumari from ward 7, two candidates—Ravikant Swami of Congress and Mamta Swami—filed papers from ward 8, Congress candidate Gurmail Kaur filed the papers from ward 10 and Omwati Punia from ward 11.

From ward 13, Rajkumar Dohri, Balkar Saini, and Naveen Bansal (Congress) filed nominations and two persons named Vivek Sharma and Sushil Garg (JJP) filed nominations from ward 14; Gautam Parsad (Congress) and Jitender Parsad filed nominations from ward 15.

While Salgi Ram from ward 16 filed papers, Amrinder Singh (JJP) and Kanhaiya Gupta filed papers for ward 18. Three candidates–Paramjit Kaur, Harpreet Kaur and Ritu Rani (Congress)—filed papers for ward 19, and Rakesh Kumar gave his name from ward 20.

No Covid for political leaders

While Kulbhushan Goyal and senior BJP leaders marched towards the DC office for filing of nominations, no one was seen following Covid-19 norms. Masks of Goyal, Gupta and others were covering their chins only.

Social distancing was neither followed on the way nor inside the DC office. Even traffic rules were violated. BJP supporters could be seen tripling on bikes and that too without helmets.

top news
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In