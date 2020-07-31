e-paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 mark

Panchkula’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 mark

Of the 532 cases in the district so far, 277 remain active

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Among the new cases on Thursday, 13 patients are CRPF personnel and their family members, including a three-year-old girl.
Among the new cases on Thursday, 13 patients are CRPF personnel and their family members, including a three-year-old girl. (Representative Image/Reuters)
         

The Covid-19 tally in Panchkula crossed the 500 mark with 34 fresh cases on Thursday.

Of the 532 cases in the district so far, 277 remain active. While 253 patients have been discharged, two have died.

Among the new cases on Thursday, 13 patients are CRPF personnel and their family members, including a three-year-old girl.

Other cases are from Sectors 5, 7, 9, 26 and 15, besides Housing Board Complex-Sector 14, VK Colony in Pinjore, Railly, Ramgarh, Dhobhi Mohalla and Kalka.

