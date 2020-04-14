Panchkula corona count reaches 6 as woman tests positive; husband put under watch

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:16 IST

A 44-year-old Panchkula woman, reportedly not having any travel history, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s count to six. Officials said the woman is a a post office employee and lives in Sector 15’s housing board colony.

It was on April 9, when three Panchkula men, who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event last month in Sikar, Rajasthan, tested positive for Covid-19, taking the count to five.

The first two Panchkula Covid patients, a woman salon worker and a staff nurse, however, recovered and were discharged from the civil hospital in Sector 6 on April 11. With this, there are now four active cases in Panchkula.

District nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the post office employee was admitted to hospital on April 11 with symptoms. Her blood samples were sent for testing but they were cancelled and the PGIMER lab in Chandigarh sought fresh blood samples.

“The woman’s second sample tested positive. As per initial details, it has been learnt that she and her husband have stayed put at their residence and only went to the market for essential goods. We have also admitted her husband and his samples have been sent for testing,” said Dr Narwal.

Officials said prima facie there has been no travel history and the woman has had no contact with anyone. How she caught the infection is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, director general of health services, Suraj Bhan Kamboj, said they have yet to receive a confirmation report on this.

As per data received from the hospital administration, around 500 samples have been taken so far for testing, of which 412 tested negative. Reports of more than 70 persons, including four of a family of Garhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani are awaited. They had reportedly attended a wedding in Jawaharpur village in Derabassi three weeks ago.