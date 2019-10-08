Panjab University misses HC deadline on promotion policy for dental college faculty

cities

Panjab University (PU) has missed the four-month deadline given by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) for framing a policy for the promotion avenues of faculty members at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

The HC, in its order on June 5, had directed PU and the Dental Council of India (DCI) to decide on a promotion policy for the faculty of the dental college.

In May, as many as 37 faculty members had approached the HC arguing that PU has framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the faculty of all other colleges. However, the benefit of the same is not being given to the dental institute’s faculty, the members had told the court.

‘INSTITUTE NOT UNDER PURVIEW OF UGC’

Earlier in 2017, the university had written to UGC which had opined that the matter does not come under the purview of the commission and recommended that the same should be followed up with DCI.

As the dental colleges come under the ministry of health and family welfare, the dental college faculty want PU to adopt the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme.

“PU can easily adopt DACP Scheme for the dental college faculty. Other universities such as Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have also adopted this scheme. We had written to the university authorities multiple times but to no avail,” said Dr Ikreet Singh Bhal who teaches at the dental college. “As the HC had given the order this time, we were very hopeful that the university would decide on a policy for us,” he said.

The faculty members rued that the university is not taking a serious note of the issue. “The university had put it on as an agenda for the senate meeting in August but the members did not discuss it. We do not know how we can get promotions in absence of a policy,” said a faculty on the condition of anonymity.

During the elections of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) conducted in August, none of the dental college faculty opted for the annual membership of the body. The faculty had said that the association did nothing to get approval for their promotion policy that has been pending for 12 years and due to which around 40 teachers are awaiting their promotions.

Principal of the dental college, Dr Jagat Bhushan, said, “It is all up to the university and our college cannot do anything in this matter now.”

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We are in the process to decide on a policy, have even sent a letter to DCI and are awaiting their reply. A committee has also been formed to look into the matter and the university will further abide by the directions of the HC.”

