Home / Cities / Panvel corporator booked for partying amid lockdown

Panvel corporator booked for partying amid lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:26 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A BJP corporator from Panvel was booked for calling 10 people to his house to celebrate his birthday on Friday night. The police have also booked the 10 people.

Corporator Ajay Bahira, 42, a resident of Takka village, was partying on the terrace of his three-storey bungalow.

“We received a complaint about the party and we raided the house. All 11 people were booked. We also seized a bottle of alcohol,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector from Panvel City police station.

The police said Bahira was partying with five relatives and five friends from his village. None of them was wearing masks or practising social distancing.

They were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

