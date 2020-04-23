Panvel police turn to drones to enforce lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:56 IST

The Panvel city police are using drones to enforce a stringent lockdown in containment zones. The police have so far issued 14 notices to housing societies after finding people gathering on the terraces. The police are making use of two drones to monitor containment zones in Panvel jurisdiction.

Police on Wednesday identified a few men who were loitering near the creek.

“We have booked 10 persons who visited the creek in Vadgaon despite being issued a warning,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police station.