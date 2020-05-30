Panvel records 25 new cases, one death

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:57 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 25 new Covid positive cases on Friday, taking the total in Panvel region to 473 cases. A 47-year-old woman from Khanda Colony died after being infected.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 65 new cases on Friday. The total number of patients in Navi Mumbai is 1996. A total of 277 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Two deaths were reported on Friday.

Among the new cases are three children -- a 10-year-old boy from Sathenagar, a two-year-old girl from Kopar Khairane and a 13-year-old boy from Nerul.