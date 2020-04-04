e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Paramedical staff in Amritsar protests lack of facilities

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The paramedical and nursing staff of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) here on Friday protested over non-availability of protective kits and other facilities for the doctors and paramedical staff to treat the coronavirus patients.

Over 100 nurses and paramedical staff members gathered outside the office of GNDH medical superintendent (MS) Dr Raman Sharma’s at around 10 am and raised slogans against hospital authorities and the health department.

The protest came after seven doctors of GNDH, who have treated coronavirus positive patient at hospital’s general ward without personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, were put in quarantine at the government medical college (GMC) hostel on Wednesday.

“Before admitting ex-ragi of Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa to isolation ward, he was admitted in GNDH’s general ward. Three staff nurses, a class-four worker, an electrocardiogram (ECG) technician and seven doctors of GNDH’s medicine unit have come in his contact when the hospital staff was treating without PPE kits and N-95 masks. Singh was later diagnosed as coronavirus positive patient and he may have infected the hospital staff,” said Punjab nursing association Amritsar president Narinder Bhuttar.

