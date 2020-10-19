Parents booked for harbouring fugitive on the run in rape case

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:10 IST

Police have booked the parents of a proclaimed offender for sheltering him at their house while he came to India from Australia to apply for bail in a rape and cheating case.

Parminderjit Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in November 15, 2016, following which police had issued a look-out circular to all international airports for his arrest.

This was after he was booked for rape and cheating on the complaint of a 39-year-old woman from Satguru Nagar, Lohara Road.

The woman on May 30, 2019, notified the police that Parminderjit came to India from Australia in 2019 and applied for bail in court through his counsel. But, his application was dismissed and he returned to Australia via Nepal.

“During investigation, we found that the accused came to India via Nepal due to the look-out circular. He stayed at the house of his parents in Sangrur and returned to Australia after his bail plea was denied by court,” said ASI Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case.

Therefore, his parents, Jugraj Singh and Charanjit Kaur, residents of Mehrana Khurd village, Sangrur, were booked under Section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her rape complaint, the woman had alleged that she met Parminderjit in 2015. He had raped her after promising to marry her and also duped her of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of taking her to Australia. Later, he got married to someone else and left for Australia. A case in this regard was registered at the Daba police station in 2016.