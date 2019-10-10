Park and ride free on golf cart at Karol Bagh market

cities

Visitors to the Karol Bagh market had a better shopping experience on Thursday as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation kicked off park and free ride service. The civic agency has deployed seven golf carts to ply between Shastri Market parking and Ajmal Khan Road to facilitate the visitors.

The North corporation had in May this year pedestrianised Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh market, which for decades has remained clogged with haphazard parking and encroachment. The 1km road between Pusa Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road was declared no-vehicle zone. The stretch was adorned with shiny new street furniture, garden lamps, potted plants and decorative lights.

According to municipal officials, these golf carts would run on environment-friendly modes such as batteries and solar panels. “Ajmal Khan Road (AKR) shopping just got even better with seven golf carts being operated by the market association running from the Shastri Park lot to the market area. Shop till you drop- into an open seat in the open air mall which is #AKR,” North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi tweeted.

Area councillor Paramjit Singh Rana inaugurated the park-and-ride facility and said that this golf carts would be run and maintained by Karol Bagh Traders Association in supervision of the north civic body.

“Golf carts would be available to the citizens from 10 am to 9 pm. These golf carts will cover approximately four km stretch one side. He further said that total seven golf carts will run in the market area to provide facility to the visitors,” he said.

Rana added that charging points for golf carts had been developed at the civic body’s nearby parking facility.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:23 IST