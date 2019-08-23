Parked four-wheeler stolen from Vashi

cities

The Vashi police registered a case against unidentified people for stealing a parked car from their area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the complainant Suhani Mohan, 29, is a resident Anushakti Nagar at Mankhurd. She runs her own business.

Mohan had come to Vashi for some business-related work and had parked her car at Sector 17. When she came back after a few hours, her car was missing from that place.

“Mohan then asked the locals about her car. Getting no help, she came to us and narrated the incident,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to get some clues,” another police officer said, adding that vehicle thefts are rising in the city.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:18 IST