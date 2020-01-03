e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Parminder Dhindsa quits as SAD legislature party head

Parminder Dhindsa quits as SAD legislature party head

It was expected because his father (Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa) was threatening to disown him if he didn’t quit the Akali Dal -Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD spokesman

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:12 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former finance minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Lehragaga Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned from the post of party’s chief of legislature group in Punjab vidhan sabha, on Friday. He was holding the post since August 2, 2019.

The resignation was handed over to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal before party’s core committee meeting in Chandigarh, and it was accepted. The party has appointed Sharanjeet Singh Dhillon as legislature group leader.

The move is seen as a first step towards his exit from the party to join his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who has joined the anti-Badals bandwagon. Dhindsa Senior was party’s secretary general for many years and stepped down from all party posts, but hasn’t quit the primary membership of the party.

“I am so happy that he (Parminder) has joined me,” said Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Dhindsa, adding “gradually all SAD leaders whose conscious is alive will join him”. “The way new leader of the legislature party was appointed proved my point that the party is being run in a dictatorial manner,” he added.

In an interview to HT last month, Dhindsa Senior had said that Parkash Singh Badal should take back reins of the party, terming Sukhbir’s style of functioning as dictatorial and undemocratic. In 2018, he had resigned from all party posts and had said that he would not resign from the party a “he was a born Akali”.

Parminder who is avoiding public appearances for a fortnight, was incommunicado.

Reacting to Parminder’s action, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It was expected from Parminder because his father was threatening him to leave us or he will disown him, to which he succumbed.”

“Our partymen had raised questions on his absence from party’s programmes but the high command was soft on him giving him time to settle things,” added Cheema.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News