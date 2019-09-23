Parvati assembly constituency: Bone of contention between Congress and NCP in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:24 IST

The Parvati assembly constituency in the city is likely to become the bone of contention between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after Ajit Pawar unilaterally declared that the NCP will contest from the seat.

Ajit Pawar, NCP leader, on Sunday, announced that the NCP will contest from four out of eight seats in Pune which include, Parvati assembly constituency, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla and Wadgaonsheri, upsetting Congress workers who were preparing to fight the polls in Parvati.

Pune will go to vote on October 21 in a single phase across the state while counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Congress party leader and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elected member Aba Bagul is keen to contest the elections from the Parvati assembly constituency. Bagul had in fact started preparing for the assembly polls from the last two years and invited NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan several times to his constituency to inaugurate various initiatives.

Recently, all the Congress leaders went to Karad to meet Chavan and appealed to him to get the Parvati constituency for the Congress.

Congress leader Mohan Joshi, said, “The seat-sharing formula has not been not finalised yet. Congress and NCP state unit heads are still discussing the same. Congress is claiming the Parvati assembly constituency, but the decision has not been finalised yet.”

NCP leader and former standing committee chairman Ashwini Kadam is also an aspirant from Parvati. As the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) MLA Madhuri Misal is representing the Parvati constituency, NCP is likely to field Kadam against Misal.

Kadam said, “We are preparing for the polls since the last couple of years and have done a lot of groundwork. As Pawar had given a clear mandate that NCP will contest the Parvati seat, we will reach out to maximum voters.”

She added, “We will follow the party’s decision.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 20:24 IST