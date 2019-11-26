Passengers in a jam on Daund-Pune shuttle train

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:46 IST

PUNE The Central Railways Pune division’s decision to reduce the number of coaches on the Daund-Pune shuttle train (no.51350) has left passengers gasping for air.

Passengers that use the train for daily commute have seen suffering from space crunch since the decision that was taken on Saturday. The number of coaches was reduced from 13 to 10

“Daily around 2,500 commuters travel by this train as no other train runs on the stretch between Patas to Pune stretch.The train ferries a heavy crowd and 10 coaches is too less for the same. We have written a letter to Pune railway divisional manager requesting to resolve this issue urgently,” said Vikas Deshpande, passenger and secretary, Daund-Pune-Daund Pravasi Sangh.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “The coaches were removed as they had been sent for maintenance purposes. We will attach the same tomorrow.”