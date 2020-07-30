e-paper
Passengers wait for hours to undergo thermal screening at Ludhiana railway station

Passengers wait for hours to undergo thermal screening at Ludhiana railway station

Teams deputed at the railway station are equipped with only two thermal screening guns

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Passengers were made to stand in long queues to get through the thermal screening process at the railway station
Passengers were made to stand in long queues to get through the thermal screening process at the railway station(HT photo)
         

Passengers were harried lot after they were forced to wait for hours at Ludhiana railway station to undergo thermal screening on Thursday. Teams deputed at the railway station are equipped with only two thermal screening guns.

Passengers were made to stand in long queues to get through the thermal screening process. The procedure took more than one and a half hours.

Passengers de-boarded from New Jalpaiguri (Kolkata)-Amritsar bound Karambhoomi Express train at the station. It is a weekly train that reaches Ludhiana every Thursday.

Teams said that they were surprised to see passengers in huge numbers. They immediately swung into action and asked the passengers to stand in queues while maintaining social distancing.

Ravi Yadav of Bihar, who is physically challenged said that he was made to wait for hours for the thermal screening process. He said that no arrangements were made for physically challenged persons and demanded that the administration should set up more counters for the thermal screening of passengers.

Sanjivan Gupta, who is travelling to Moradabad in UP said that his wife and children were also made to wait without food and water.

An official said that they get a list of passengers an hour before the arrival of the train. It was the highest number of passengers alighted from one train.

