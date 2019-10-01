e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Passing certificates redesigned for med students to end forgery

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:00 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Individual QR codes, embossed logo, holograms, hidden (bleed) lines and watermarks — these are the five security features the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has introduced in its redesigned passing certificates to curb the use of fake ones.

In a first, the council has redesigned the certificates for both graduation and post-graduation students after it has found 105 doctors from the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), Parel, guilty of submitting fake post-graduation certificates since 2016.

“So far, we used to give simple print-outs of certificates with the registration number of the doctors…[the certificates] didn’t have any unique security measures. During the investigations of the [accused] doctors, we found out that owing to the modest design of the certificates, it became easier for fraudsters to make copies. Thus, we had to redesign it with all the security features to help curb cases of forgery,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of the council. Before starting with the process, MMC synchronised the data of registered doctors with individual QR codes. This would help them find the profiles of doctors within minutes through their centralised data system. The certificates would also have several hidden lines in orange, below the signature of the registrar, making it difficult to replicate the same.

MMC had uncovered the fake certificate racket when they started verification of the documents submitted by doctors for registration.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:00 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities