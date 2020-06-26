e-paper
Home / Cities / Patiala lab tests Moga nodal officer Covid-19 negative a day after Faridkot lab tests him positive

Patiala lab tests Moga nodal officer Covid-19 negative a day after Faridkot lab tests him positive

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after Faridkot medical college lab tested Moga Covid-19 nodal officer positive for the virus, the Patiala medical college lab has tested him negative on Friday.

A Moga epidemiologist was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday according to reports sent by the laboratory at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Later, the district health department collected his samples along with those of his contacts and sent them for testing to a Patiala lab. The VRDL lab at GMC Patiala tested him negative.

As per the reports sent by the VRDL lab at GMC Patiala, the doctor has been tested negative for Covid-19. His 15 contacts, including his family member and heath officials, were also tested negative.

“The situation is confusing as results cannot change within a day. The health department is looking into the matter,” said Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa.

GGSMCH Faridkot principal Dr Deepak Bhatti said he is not aware of the case but there could be some scientific or technical reason behind this. “I will enquire about the matter,” he added.

