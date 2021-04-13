Home / Cities / Patna News / 1 held, 5 booked over rape of minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
1 held, 5 booked over rape of minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Five have been booked and one has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the area of Muzaffarpur, the police said. The age of the girl yet to be examined.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Bihar: The medical test of the rape victim in Muzaffarpur has been done, the police has informed. (ANI)

At least five people have been booked and one accused has been arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Women Police Station's cop Sambedana Snehi said, "Five have been booked and one has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the area of Muzaffarpur."

The medical test of the victim has been done, the police said.

The age of the girl yet to be examined, she added.

