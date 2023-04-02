1 killed as fresh violence in Bihar's Nalanda, 6 injured in Sasaram blast

In fresh violence in Bihar’s Nalanda district and Sasaram town in Rohtas district, at least 10 persons, including two cops, were injured late on Saturday evening. One of the injured said to be a minor died on the way to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Security personnel deployed in wake of a clash that broke out between two groups following a Ram Navami procession on March 31 in Nalanda on Saturday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports coming from Nalanda, a day after violence erupted during Sobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami, some people came on the streets falling under Laheri police station area and indiscriminately fired causing injuries to four persons. The police immediately rushed to the spot and brought them to the Sadar hospital.

According to the police headquarters, one of the critical persons was referred to the PMCH. The police added that the clash began between two groups at Paharpura, Banaulia, Alinagar, Basar Bigha, Khasganj and Konasarai localities of the Biharsharief town. Both the community pelted stones and fired at each other. Two persons, including 16-year-old Gulshan Kumar and Prof Shakil Ahmad, were seriously injured.

In Sasaram, six people were injured in a bomb explosion. The incident took place at Shahjama locality of the Town police station when the bomb exploded. Four of them were seriously injured and have been referred to the BHU trauma centre, Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police headquarters said the bomb blast occurred in a hut. A scooty was recovered from the spot while a Forensic Science Laboratory team rushed to the spot to collect evidence from the site. Preliminary investigation suggested that six persons carrying a bomb when it was exploded around 9pm and got injured. The incident took place at an open place in a private building. Two persons have been arrested and police interrogating them.

On getting information, the district magistrate and superintendent of police reached the spot and launched a home search drive against the miscreants. The police arrested eight suspects said to be involved in the incident. An additional police force and senior police officers of the Shahabad zone were camping there to assist the local administration. The police held a flag march in the town requesting the people to maintain peace and calm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahabad range DIG Navin Chandra Jha told HT that The FSL team recovered explosives and other materials from the spot. A bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the spot.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said additional police forces, including STF SP, women battalion, and magistrates were deployed at the spot. The Patna range IG and divisional commissioner have been already stationed at Nalanda.

In Munger, a clash between two groups and vandalised police vehicles at Gadhirampur village. The incident took place during the immersion process of an idol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail