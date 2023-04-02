Home / Cities / Patna News / Police dismiss reports of Hindus fleeing home in Bihar's Sasaram as ‘baseless’

Police dismiss reports of Hindus fleeing home in Bihar's Sasaram as ‘baseless’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST

A total of 45 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of Bihar, according to police.

Police on Sunday rubbished the media reports claiming migration of Hindu residents from Sasaram town in Bihar's Rohtas district amid communal tension in the region in the aftermath of clashes during Ram Navami festivities. Calling the reports “totally baseless and absurd”, Rohtas Police appealed to not pay heed to “any such rumour” and insisted that the situation was “peaceful and normal.” (Also Read | 5 injured in Sasaram bomb blast as fresh violence hits Bihar)

The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday. (ANI/representative)
The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday. (ANI/representative)

A Twitter user posted a video clip of a news report that claimed Hindus residing in Muslim-dominated areas of Shahjalaal Peer and Kadirganj in Sasaram were leaving their house due to fear of violence.

“This is totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. If you can provide name, then plz do so. We appeal to the general public not to pay attention to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram,” the police said.

Despite prohibitory orders in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, fresh violence erupted in Sasaram with five people getting injured in a bomb blast on Saturday evening, reported ANI. The injured people were taken to a hospital, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was rushed to the spot to investigate the incident, officials said.

Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar said, “There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We're investigating all the angles right now.”

"The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident," the police said.

Rohtas Police later said the blast occurred during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property and two persons have been arrested in the matter.

The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bihar ram navami
bihar ram navami
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out