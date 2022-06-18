Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

10 BJP leaders in Bihar get Y category security

Bihar deputy CM Renu Devi. (Santosh Kumar)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Ten BJP leaders in Bihar, including state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy chief minister Renu Devi whose houses were attacked on Friday during violent protests against new recruitment policy for armed forces, have been provided “Y” category security by the central government, according to a union home minister notification issued late Friday evening.

Y category security means 11 armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos guard the protectee in shifts.

At any point, these leaders’ houses will be guarded will by more than five CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official, adding that CRPF will also deploy two personal security officers (PSOs).

The leaders include BJP MLAs Sanjay Saraogi, Haribhushan Thakur, C N Gupta, Sanjiv Chourasia, Ashok Agrawal, Dilip Jaiswal, Vijay Khemka and MP Gopal Thakur.

In Bihar, Aurangabad MP Sushil Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal and industry minister Shahnawaj Hussain enjoy Z-plus security cover while Rajiv Pratap Rudy has Z category security.

CRPF protectees in the country include Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, among others.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

