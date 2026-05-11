As many as 10 children (aged between 11 and 12), have been found missing from a children’s hostel run by the social welfare department in Narauli area of Muzaffarpur, police said Monday. It is not yet clear how the children came out of the hostel and since when they are missing.

10 missing from Muzaffarpur children’s home

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There are 46 children in the children’s home. Four of them are said to be deaf and dumb. The police are interrogating the staff and students. A search has also been launched in the nearby areas. The administration is also examining the security arrangements and monitoring system of the children’s home. Officials said the matter was being investigated. Police are currently verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras in and around the hostel.

SDM East Tushar Kumar said preliminary investigation had revealed that the children escaped late Sunday night. He said the matter was being investigated and many loopholes in the security system had also come to the fore. The administration was trying to find out how the children got out of the children’s home and what was the role of the personnel on duty at that time. “Aspects of negligence in security are being investigated and further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report,” said the SDM.

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{{^usCountry}} DSP (East) Manoj Kumar Singh said, “An FIR registered with Musehri police station in this connection.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DSP (East) Manoj Kumar Singh said, “An FIR registered with Musehri police station in this connection.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar ...Read More Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies. Read Less

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