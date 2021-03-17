12 nominated to Bihar Upper House; BJP, JD(U) get equal share of seats
With the Bihar cabinet on Tuesday authorising chief minister Nitish Kumar for short listing names for nomination to the Bihar Legislative Council, the long held up decision was promptly taken on Wednesday with the announcement of 12 names. The list has been approved by the governor’s secretariat and notified in the gazette. The swearing in is likely soon, said officials.
The leaders chosen for nomination from the governor’s quota include two ministers – Ashok Choudhary and Janak Ram, who were not members of any house. Upendra Kushwaha, who recently joined the JD-U, has also been chosen for nomination.
Others selected for nomination include Prof Ram Bachan Rai, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Lalan Kumar Sarraf, Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Sanjay Singh, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh. Both BJP and JD-U have shared six seats each.
Since the much-delayed cabinet expansion of the Nitish government ahead of the budget session, all eyes were on the nomination for the 12 seats of the council, which have been vacant since May 2020.
Top leaders of the alliance said that the two main constituents – JD-U and the BJP were in agreement on the formula adopted for sharing of the 12 seats.
On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav also raised the issue of a minister continuing for up to nine months without being a member of any house. Building construction minister Ashok Choudhary is not a member of any house. He was re-inducted into Nitish cabinet in the new government after his 6-month term as a minister expired before the assembly elections in November last year since he was not a member of any of the two houses.
Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and former BJP MP Janak Ram are also in the cabinet. Ram is not a member of any house and he needed to be nominated to the Upper House. Hussain was elected to the council earlier.
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni, who is minister of animal husbandry and fisheries, was elected to the council earlier this year on the BJP seat from the Vidhan Sabha.
The nomination to 12 seats of the legislative council was stuck due to lack of agreement on its distribution among the three constituents of the NDA – the BJP, JD-U and the LJP. Now, the new government has got four constituents and the equations have changed.
Bihar is one among only seven states with a bi-cameral legislature, having both a lower house (Legislative Assembly) and an upper house (Legislative Council). The council has a strength of 75 members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 nominated to Bihar Upper House; BJP, JD(U) get equal share of seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PACS chairman shot dead in Bihar, angry villagers clash with police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Seven get life term nearly 10 years after farmer’s murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Award instituted in Mahadevi Verma’s name on her 114th birth anniversary
- Mahadevi Verma was a literary giant, who was awarded with the country's highest literary award, Jnanpith award in 1982
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says no chief minister is as 'weak' as Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for ₹60,000 in cash, busted
- The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal
- Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali
- It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended
- 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of ₹50 crores
- Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday
- Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student
- The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox