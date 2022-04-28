Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
patna news

13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar

In a minor reshuffle, 13 IAS officers, including two divisional commissioners, were shifted in the state on Thursday, according to a state government notification.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Sanjiv Kumar Sinha, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently posted as chairman and member of revenue board, has been made chief investigation commissioner of the general administration department (GAD). Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor.

Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Arvind Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary of rural development department, has been shifted to labour resources department in the same capacity.

B Rajendra, who has returned from central deputation and was awaiting posting, has been posted as principal secretary of GAD.

Narmdeshwar Lal, secretary at animal and fisheries department, has been shifted to sugarcane department in same capacity.

N Sarvan Kumar, secretary of agriculture department, has been given additional charge as secretary, animal and fisheries resources.

Darbhanga divisional commissioner Manish Kumar has been given additional charge of divisional commissioner, Tirhut.

Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. He also given additional charge of divisional commissioner, Kosi division.

Meanwhile, 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga. Buxar DDC Yogesh Kumar Sagar has been shifted to Bhagalpur as municipal commissioner while Abhilasha Sharma, DDC Khagaria, has been posted as municipal commissioner, Gaya.

